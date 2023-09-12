BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.01%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.02%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
HBL 96.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.24%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.46%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.07%)
PIOC 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PPL 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.11%)
PRL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.76%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.07%)
SSGC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,576 Decreased By -19 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,200 Decreased By -103.1 (-0.63%)
KSE100 45,646 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,130 Decreased By -53 (-0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Juventus midfielder Pogba provisionally suspended for doping

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2023 12:33pm

ROME: Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after a doping control detected elevated levels of testosterone, Italian anti-doping authorities (Nado) told AFP on Monday.

After a nightmare season between injuries and a blackmail affair, the 30-year-old’s dreams of bouncing back were shattered by the alleged doping offence after Juventus’s 3-0 win at Udinese on August 20, during which he was an unused substitute.

On Monday, the 2018 world champion had told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera of his “desire to play” after a “difficult year” which could have “destroyed” him.

Instead he received a new blow.

Nado said Pogba had violated anti-doping rules when they found the prohibited substance “non-endogenous testosterone metabolites”.

Juventus said in a statement that Pogba had “received a precautionary suspension”.

“The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps,” the statement added.

The test concerns the ‘A’ sample, and if the ‘B’ sample also tests positive for testosterone Pogba could face a four-year ban.

In a message sent to AFP, Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta said she was “awaiting the second sample and cannot have an opinion before the results”.

“What is certain is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break a rule,” she added.

‘Difficult year’

Pogba rejoined Juventus in July 2022 from Manchester United.

From 2012 to 2016 he had helped Juve win four Serie A titles and two Italian Cups, and reach the Champions League final in 2015.

Pogba had been a star player in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph but his 2022-2023 season was blighted by injury and a multi-million euro blackmail plot involving childhood friends and one of his brothers.

He played just ten games for Juventus that season and missed the 2022 World Cup with France.

Last season he played six Serie A games but had been slated for a return to action against Lazio at the weekend and said in the interview with Al Jazeera he was raring to go.

“I’ve had a difficult year so I’ve this anger and this wish to play football,” Pogba told Al Jazeera.

“The only people that can hurt you are the people close to you. Enemies you know where they are, but friends, family, that you think they’re happy for you, they can destroy you,” he said.

“You have to be careful, money change people, can break up a family,” he said of the multimillion euros extortion efforts by former friends and his own brother Mattias.

Pogba said that at times he had been deeply demotivated by the matter.

“I was just by myself thinking I don’t want to have money anymore, I don’t want to play anymore, I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me, not for the fame, not for the money,” he said.

After this latest setback Pogba now faces an anxious wait for the result of his ‘B’ test.

Paul Pogba

Comments

1000 characters

Juventus midfielder Pogba provisionally suspended for doping

Open-market: rupee gains further ground, now between 296-299 against USD

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

July-August remittances post big fall

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Read more stories