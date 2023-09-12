BAFL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
DGKC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
FABL 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HBL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
OGDC 93.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-2.51%)
PAEL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.81%)
PIOC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.46%)
PPL 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.63%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
SSGC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.69%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,572 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.51%)
BR30 16,193 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,711 Decreased By -154.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -90.2 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Unrelenting rain causes more than 100 landslides, traps residents in floodwaters in southern China

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 10:09am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: Days of relentless rain from the remnants of former Typhoon Haikui have caused more than 100 landslides, trapped about 1,360 residents in floodwaters and killed at least seven people in China’s south, said state media.

Typhoon Haikui hit southern China eight days ago and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, but unrelenting rain continues to deluge southwestern Guangxi.

Incessant storms in the last three days in most areas of Yulin city caused 115 landslides that destroyed roads, uprooting trees, inducing floods and leading authorities to issue a warning of emergencies on national and provincial trunk highways, state media said.

Three people remain missing and rescue operations were ongoing.

Further south near the coast, Beihai city was inundated from widespread downpour.

Rescuers were seen treading thigh-deep in waterlogged areas evacuating residents in boats. About 1,360 people were trapped on Tuesday, state media said.

The city’s observatory raised its storm warning to the highest in a four-tier alert system after more than 101mm (4 inches) rain poured in a three-hour period on Tuesday morning, and flagged risks of flash floods, geological disasters and waterlogging in urban and rural areas.

Haikui, which weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in southeastern Fujian province on Sept. 5, had last week wrecked havoc in the populous city of Shenzhen dumping historic rainfall since records began in 1952.

Neighbouring Hong Kong was also pelted by the worst storm in 140 years.

Scientists warn that typhoons hitting China are becoming more intense and their paths growing more complex, escalating risk of disaster, even in coastal cities such as Shenzhen that already have strong flood defence capabilities.

China Meteorological Administration forecast heavy rains in the south and southeast parts of Guangxi on Tuesday and Wednesday, with storms in the southwest.

Localised hourly precipitation could hit 70mm (2.76 inches) in some areas, it said.

The national forecaster also warned relevant departments and people in Guangdong and Guangxi to be alert to any delayed effects of disasters from frequent rainfall in recent days.

China china flood Typhoon Haikui

Comments

1000 characters

Unrelenting rain causes more than 100 landslides, traps residents in floodwaters in southern China

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories