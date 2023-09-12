FC officer martyred, 8 injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: A Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was martyred while eight others, including two civilians, sustained injuries in a blast near Prime Hospital Complex on Warsak Road here on Monday.

Soon after the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and the Rescue-1122 team arrived at the explosion site.

While confirming the blast that targeted a vehicle of Mohmand Rifles Regiment at around 10:30 am, Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan said the vehicle was on its way to Peshawar from Machni when it was targeted.

One FC official was martyred while six officials and two civilians were injured, SP Khan added.

He said the blast was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED). A report by the Bomb Disposal Unit would clarify the nature of the blast, he continued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023