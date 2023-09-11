BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.11%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
DGKC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
FABL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
HBL 97.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.25%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.19%)
OGDC 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 81.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.66%)
PPL 73.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.23%)
PRL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.28%)
SSGC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.69%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,611 Increased By 3 (0.07%)
BR30 16,337 Increased By 69.7 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,959 Decreased By -54.1 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,231 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields may edge higher tracking US Treasuries

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2023 10:43am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to rise on Monday morning tracking US Treasury yields, even as investors await the release of key inflation data this week.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in a 7.15-7.20% range on Monday after ending the previous session at 7.1774%, a trader with a private bank said.

“There should be some upmove at open, but broadly yields would be in a narrow range. Inflation data would be the key driver for the week,” the trader said.

US yields rose, with the 10-year rate at 4.30%, amid fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Even though the US Federal Reserve is not expected to hike rates next week, the odds of a hike in November are nearly 50%.

Crude oil prices also remained elevated, with the benchmark Brent contract staying above the $90-per-barrel mark. India is one of the largest importers of the commodity.

India’s retail inflation data is due after market hours on Tuesday, while US inflation data is due on Wednesday.

These prints come ahead of monetary policy decisions by central banks in both countries.

India’s retail inflation will likely ease in August from a 15-month high in July but hold above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range for a second month, a Reuters poll found.

The poll of 45 economists predicted the August print at 7%, against 7.44% in July.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields may edge higher tracking US Treasuries

Intra-day update: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against US dollar

Smuggling of Iranian oil into Pakistan: 90 govt officials, 29 politicians found involved

‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

Unchallenged tax demand case: FTO waiting for tax officials’ response

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl

Four held as IR Intelligence busts ‘fake sales tax invoice mafia’

MoITT not yet ready to launch Starlink internet services

Chinese investor seeks fast-track forum for getting justice

Power pilferers: IESCO detects 105 meters, imposes Rs7.567m fine

Read more stories