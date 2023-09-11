CPJRC, GIKI sign MoU

PESHAWAR: The China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC) in China and the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing their collaborative efforts within the domains of earth sciences and engineering sciences, says a press release issued on Sunday.

This momentous agreement was executed by Prof Dr Su Li-jun Peng, Deputy Director of CPJRC, and Prof. Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIKI, during a ceremonial event held at the H. U. Beg Conference room at the GIK Institute.

CPJRC, which operates under the auspices of China Academy of Science’s (CAS) Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment (IMHE), is dedicated to fostering cooperation in the field of earth sciences, while GIKI, a prestigious engineering institution in Pakistan, shares the vision of advancing collaboration in engineering sciences and technology.

Deputy Director CPJRC, Dr. Su Li-Jun, underscored that this cooperative endeavor will center its efforts on critical areas such as Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Ecological Economy with an emphasis on Low Carbon Development, Assessing Resource and Environment Carrying Capacity for Regional Sustainable Development, as well as endeavors related to Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation.

Rector GIKI emphasized that this MoU serves as a groundbreaking initiative, providing a framework for both institutions to engage in joint research endeavors, secure research funding, and co-organize technical training programs, academic symposia, and international conferences. Additionally, he reiterated the potential for faculty and student exchanges to facilitate collaborative research and academic interaction.

