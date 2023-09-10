BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

The troubled universal health insurance service

Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

EDITORIAL: The Health Card the PTI (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf) introduced in the two provinces under its rule, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, offering healthcare cover to all has gradually been losing steam. Speaking at a presser a couple of months ago, Punjab caretaker minister for health Dr Javed Akram rubbished rumours that the card has been abolished.

At the same time, he expressed concern over its purported excessive usage and said only government hospitals will provide free treatment for heart disease, and private hospitals will charge a 30 percent fee for such treatments (surgical and preventive care costs). The 30 percent fee list has since been expanded to include at least eight other health problems requiring medical procedures.

While another minister said the government would create its own data of the poor (in addition to those registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme?), Dr Akram had deplored what he described as people (private hospital owners and medical practitioners) becoming billionaires with health card designed for the convenience of the poor.

However, the government hospitals seem to have made the situation worse rather than better due to carelessness or sheer incompetence. Notably, as per the agreement between the government and the State Life Insurance Corporation, Rs 22,000 is to be paid to a hospital for delivery; Rs 3,200 for C section; Rs 20,000 for surgery; Rs 5,000 for indoor treatment; and Rs 5,000 for each dialysis.

Now a press report quoting an official assessment report, prepared by health experts, shows that some 104,846 patients visited district headquarters (DHQ) hospitals in Punjab during July 1-25. Of them some 254,132 were pregnant women needing normal or C section delivery; 64,833 were admitted in intensive care/cardiac care units; and 7,225 required treatment for renal failure. Although these patients were illegible for treatment under the Universal Health Insurance programme, that facility was not used resulting in a loss of Rs 645 million to DHQs in just 25 days. According to the report, at this rate the estimated annual loss to government hospitals comes to more than Rs 3 billion (Rs 3,136,636,000).

The government pays 34 percent premium on the universal health insurance service. Yet the money that should be spent on improving facilities in government hospitals goes to waste. Whosoever is responsible for the slipup ought to be held to account. The health authorities also need to better regulate the affairs of both the public and private sector hospitals to ensure they provide quality healthcare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Dr Javed Akram health insurance service

Comments

1000 characters

The troubled universal health insurance service

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories