Sep 10, 2023
Pakistan

Meeting of PPP digital media wing held

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: A consultative and introductory meeting of PPP Digital Media Islamabad Chapter was held at the central secretariat of the party in which office-bearers, social media activists, and workers participated in a large number.

The meeting was co-chaired by Umar Rehman Malik and Syed Sabti Shah Bukhari, PPP’s Central Secretariat Incharge.

In his remarks, Umar Rehman Malik said that his father late Senator A Rehman Malik served the country, the party, and the party leadership with loyalty, dedication, and perseverance till his last breath, and he will follow in his footsteps.

Umar Rehman highlighted the importance of digital media and said that we are living in the fast changing globalised world, where people from all over the world are using digital media to connect with each other, plan events, run campaigns, create trends, promote narratives, raise voices and express ideas.

From strengthening national security and the constitution of Pakistan, being the architect of nuclear power, taking a clear stand against terrorism, empowering women, minority rights and provincial autonomy to achievements on diplomatic fronts, there are many feathers in PPP’s cap which we need to highlight, Umar stressed.

He said that his party is based on strong ideological foundations, with the improvement in the life of the common man being a cornerstone in that ideology.

He said: “I believe that the future belongs to the Pakistan People Party, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take the country towards modernisation and development. We all need unity to serve our country and party.”

He said that it is evident from history that no other political party has done as much work as PPP to strengthen Pakistan on all fronts. “PPP has never made false claims and has always worked for the nation on a practical basis”, he added.

The future strategy of the party regarding strengthening of digital media was discussed in detail in the meeting.

