PEBC marks 25,000 donations of corneas from Sri Lanka

KARACHI: The Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBC) has celebrated 25,000 donations of corneas to Pakistan from Sri Lanka at a ceremony held at a local hotel, here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, Consul General of Sri Lanka, Jagath Abeywarna, said today they are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Sri Lankan relations.

He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka also have very good economic relations.

He mentioned that corneas worth more than US 6 billion dollars have been given to Pakistan, adding the PEBS has played a very important role in this regard.

President PEBS Qazi Sajid said Sri Lanka has given 25,000 corneas to Pakistan free-of-cost within 60 years.

“We started in the year 1960 and in 1968 we got a glimmer of hope. I have been doing this for 54 years. In the beginning, I used to get only 3 to 4 eyes in a month. We did 160 corneal transplants a week in 1975,” he said.

And so far, he added that they have received 25,000 corneas from Sri Lanka.

Dignitaries belonging to different segments of society also attended the event.

