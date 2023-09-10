BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PEBC marks 25,000 donations of corneas from Sri Lanka

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBC) has celebrated 25,000 donations of corneas to Pakistan from Sri Lanka at a ceremony held at a local hotel, here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, Consul General of Sri Lanka, Jagath Abeywarna, said today they are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Sri Lankan relations.

He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka also have very good economic relations.

He mentioned that corneas worth more than US 6 billion dollars have been given to Pakistan, adding the PEBS has played a very important role in this regard.

President PEBS Qazi Sajid said Sri Lanka has given 25,000 corneas to Pakistan free-of-cost within 60 years.

“We started in the year 1960 and in 1968 we got a glimmer of hope. I have been doing this for 54 years. In the beginning, I used to get only 3 to 4 eyes in a month. We did 160 corneal transplants a week in 1975,” he said.

And so far, he added that they have received 25,000 corneas from Sri Lanka.

Dignitaries belonging to different segments of society also attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

economic relations Pakistan and Sri Lanka Pakistan Eye Bank Society Pakistan Sri Lankan relations

Comments

1000 characters

PEBC marks 25,000 donations of corneas from Sri Lanka

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories