BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LWMC launches anti-smog drive

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched a city-wide anti-smog campaign. As per the details...
Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched a city-wide anti-smog campaign.

As per the details shared by the LWMC, in line with LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din’s directives, instructions for water sprinkling have been issued on all entry and exit points, including the high Air Quality Index (AQI) areas. Moreover, after mapping high AQI areas on the hotspot application, rigorous monitoring will be conducted.

He said that an awareness campaign to combat smog was underway in Lahore’s nine towns, and smog awareness drives were being held across the city. “Strict actions will be taken against those responsible for waste burning; the enforcement teams were actively patrolling the city,” he added.

Meanwhile, the LWMC has re-launched the Mehmood Booti Compost Plant and LWMC Chairman Sardar Aslam Warraich inaugurated the plant alongside the LWMC CEO.

On this occasion, the LWMC Chairman praised LWMC’s efforts to make compost from waste, considering it an environmentally friendly and sustainable initiative.

Babar Sahib Din said that the compost plant was fully digitized, with complete operation and being managed from the monitoring room through a digital application at LWMC head office.

It may be mentioned that last year, 45 metric tons of compost were sold in the compost market, and as of this financial year, 37 metric tons have already been delivered, with 142 metric tons ready for sale.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LWMC Air Quality Index Babar Sahib Din anti smog campaign

Comments

1000 characters

LWMC launches anti-smog drive

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories