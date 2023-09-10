LWMC launches anti-smog drive

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched a city-wide anti-smog campaign.

As per the details shared by the LWMC, in line with LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din’s directives, instructions for water sprinkling have been issued on all entry and exit points, including the high Air Quality Index (AQI) areas. Moreover, after mapping high AQI areas on the hotspot application, rigorous monitoring will be conducted.

He said that an awareness campaign to combat smog was underway in Lahore’s nine towns, and smog awareness drives were being held across the city. “Strict actions will be taken against those responsible for waste burning; the enforcement teams were actively patrolling the city,” he added.

Meanwhile, the LWMC has re-launched the Mehmood Booti Compost Plant and LWMC Chairman Sardar Aslam Warraich inaugurated the plant alongside the LWMC CEO.

On this occasion, the LWMC Chairman praised LWMC’s efforts to make compost from waste, considering it an environmentally friendly and sustainable initiative.

Babar Sahib Din said that the compost plant was fully digitized, with complete operation and being managed from the monitoring room through a digital application at LWMC head office.

It may be mentioned that last year, 45 metric tons of compost were sold in the compost market, and as of this financial year, 37 metric tons have already been delivered, with 142 metric tons ready for sale.

