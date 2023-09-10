BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
Cotton spot rates

Published 10 Sep, 2023

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (September 09, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 08-09-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,000        235        18,235        18,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,291        252        19,543        19,543          NIL
===========================================================================

