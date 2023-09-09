Kabul govt and the TTP problem

EDITORIAL: The Afghan Taliban’s denials notwithstanding, the TTP terrorists continue to use safe havens in their country to launch cross-border attacks. On Wednesday, 16 militants attempting to enter Pakistan from two different points were killed by the security forces deployed along the border.

Four soldiers also embraced martyrdom in these clashes. According to a statement issued by military’s media wing, ISPR, a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked two military posts located in the general Kalash area of Chitral district near the Pak-Afghan border. “The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists”, 12 of them were killed — in addition to another of four eliminated in North Waziristan’s vicinity — and many others critically injured.

The ISPR also disclosed that the terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-i-Matel, and Batash areas of two Afghan provinces, Nuristan and Kunar, had already been picked and the information shared with the interim Afghan government in a timely manner. So, why it didn’t stop them?

Reports from some recent behind-the-scenes meetings between relevant Pakistan authorities and Kabul government suggest the latter does want to stop TTP from attacking civil or military targets in this country, but seems unable to restrain them.

A UN Security Council report said last June that although the Afghan Taliban still maintained a close relationship with the TTP, it has become “too big a problem” for them to address at this time, given their other challenges.

It may pose them an even bigger challenge than the Afghan Taliban bargained for. Validating Pakistan’s complaints, the UNSC monitoring report went on to note that there are an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 TTP fighters in Afghanistan, based mainly in its eastern provinces, and that the militant outfit might seek a merger with Al Qaeda – for which the Afghan Taliban have a soft spot.

If that is not troubling enough, as some observers have warned, it could also become an umbrella organisation for various militant groups threatening the security of countries in this region and farther afield.

In fact, on the day Pakistan’s security forces fought TTP militants in separate encounters, Tajikistan said it had killed three members of a “terrorist group” who had infiltrated the country from neighbouring Afghanistan. It is in Afghan Taliban’s own interest to make good faith efforts, in cooperation with Pakistan, to rein in the TTP before it completely gets out of their control, too.

The interim Kabul government must also learn to sort out any differences with this country through dialogue rather than trying to forcefully get its way as it tried to do, also on Wednesday, when it started building a checkpoint on a small hill near the Torkham border crossing, without discussing it with Pakistan. That led to a two-hour long exchange of fire in which two people, including an FC officer, were wounded.

The other side made no mention of its casualties. Soon afterwards, Torkham border crossing, the key waypoint through which hundreds of truckloads carrying goods roll by every day, was shut hurting not only traders but also the people on the other side awaiting food and other essential supplies from Pakistan. This is the second such incident in a little over six months.

Last February, after a similar clash the border stayed closed for several days, causing gratuitous hardships to traders as well as people, mostly Afghans seeking medical treatment or other necessities. The Afghan Taliban need to realise they are no longer in a conflict situation but governing a county, and act in a responsible fashion.

