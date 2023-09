LAHORE: A citizen Mashkoor Hussain on Friday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Punjab government’s decision to approve interest-free loans for 11 judges of the august court.

The petitioner made the Punjab government, chief secretary, finance secretary and secretary S&GAD as respondents in the case. The caretaker cabinet’s standing committee on finance had approved interest-free loans amounting Rs360 million.

