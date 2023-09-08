BAFL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.37%)
BIPL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FABL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 81.03 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.74%)
PAEL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.5%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.78%)
PPL 70.71 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.27%)
PRL 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
SSGC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
TRG 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 16,189 Increased By 92.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 114.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 16,194 Increased By 32.2 (0.2%)
UK stocks open higher as oil prices, US bond yields dip

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 01:38pm

UK’s main stock indexes rose on Friday as easing US bond yields and crude prices offered investors some relief at the end of a rough week for global markets.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% in early trade, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index was up 0.2%.

Global stock markets have come under pressure this week as a surge in oil prices raised concerns about persistent price pressures and US economic data fed into worries that interest rates will remain higher for longer even as data from elsewhere in the world disappointed.

On Friday, oil prices dipped about 0.5% and US yields retreated.

UK stocks fall on China gloom; Ashtead slides on weak outlook

Investors also took comfort from a Bank of England survey on Thursday showing businesses were planning for their lowest price rises since February 2022, which could propel a slowdown in inflation.

Inflation-sensitive stocks such as retailers rose 1.0%, leading sectoral gains. Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings declined 0.1% after the house-builder joined sector peers in highlighting a gloomy trading environment in the face of rising interest rates and wider macro economic concerns.

UK stocks UK’s FTSE 100 index

