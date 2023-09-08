BAFL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.37%)
Intra-day update: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

  • Currency hovers at 302-303 level after appreciation of 0.86%
Recorder Report Published September 8, 2023 Updated September 8, 2023 11:13am

The Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar, appreciating another 0.86% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10:15am, the rupee was hovering at 302.33, an increase of Rs2.61, in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee had strengthened 0.67% to settle at 304.94.

In a key development, the top military brass on Thursday reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting the socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and assisting the caretaker government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.

In a related development, currency dealers, while lauding the role of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, informed that Exchange Companies (ECs) have surrendered $ 20 million to the inter-bank market during the last two days as there is no demand in the market.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for its longest weekly winning streak in nine years on Friday, bolstered by a resilient run of US economic data that has also put the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike cycle into question.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against its major peers, steadied at 105.02 in early trade, not far from the previous session’s six-month high of 105.15.

The index was on track to extend its gains into an eighth straight week, and is up 0.7% so far.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended losses on Friday, further receding from this week’s 10-month highs, as fears about the health of China’s slowing economy and a stronger US dollar wiped out the gains triggered by supply cuts from major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices US dollar Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar rate in interbank market Pakistan Army chief ECs COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Asad Sep 08, 2023 11:18am
Wake me up when it reaches 200 to a dollar
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
faisal Sep 08, 2023 11:56am
classic pump and dump. just like it was pushed to near 200 only to bounce back. But they buy it at low and sell at high and sharks make a lot of profit.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

