Pakistan women’s ODI series against South Africa begins today

LAHORE: Nida Dar-led Pakistan women’s side will aim to continue their good run in the ODI series starting from Friday (today) against South Africa after clean sweeping the touring side 3-0 in the T20I series.

The three ODIs, which are also part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, will be played at the National Bank Stadium on September 8, 11 and 14.

The first ODI between both sides will mark skipper Nida Dar’s 100th ODI, and she will be eager to make it a memorable one. All-rounder Nida has played 16 ODIs against South Africa, scoring 246 runs, including three half-centuries and has taken 18 wickets with 4-15 her best against the opposition.

To encourage fans to come to the ground, affordable tickets prices have been fixed for the three championship matches. The tickets for the matches have been put on sale on bookme.pk. Additionally, physical tickets will be made available to fans on match days at the stadium’s box office. All VIP enclosures of Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad will be open for spectators. Pakistan women’s team has made an addition to their squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Right-handed batter Shawaal Zulfiqar has been added as the 16th member of the squad. The 18-year-old Shawaal made her T20I debut in the first T20I match against South Africa on 1st September at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan, currently ranked fourth in the ICC Women’s Championship with 10 points from nine matches, will aim to get maximum points in the forthcoming ODI series. This will be Pakistan’s third ICC Women’s Championship series at home in just over a year. Last year, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 2-1 in Karachi and later clean swept Ireland in a three-match ODI series in Lahore. In an away series against Australia in January this year, Pakistan women’s team lost 3-0.

On the other hand, South Africa, ranked ninth in the ICC Championship 2022-25, have played and won their only series in the ICC Women’s Championship till date, defeating Ireland 3-0. They are currently third in the ODI rankings, while the hosts are ranked 10th.

South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt, who was named player of the series in the T20I series with 157 runs from three matches, will be looking to continue her rich vein of form in the ODIs.

Meanwhile, the home side will be banking on Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima, all of whom figure prominently in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts. Right-handed batter Sidra, till date has made 535 runs from nine ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 matches, occupying the second spot in batting charts. She was also among the runs in the three-match T20I series, scoring 133 runs at a strike-rate of 116.67.

