BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘All political parties, establishment should join hands for economic revival’

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance,

Mian Zahid Hussain said that it is very important for all the political parties and the establishment to come on the same page regarding the agenda of revival of the economy and for this, the military leadership has to play its role; otherwise, the promises of relief to the people will remain empty slogans.

He said that most of the finance ministers have tried to prove themselves as the Messiah instead of correcting the economic corruption.

These finance ministers have caused irreparable damage to the economy in a bid to gain popularity, he said.

He said that instead of increasing exports, boosting the tax-to-GDP ratio, and luring foreign investment, the finance ministers have been busy tampering with the exchange rate and interest rate, giving the impression of artificial growth.

In order to reduce the budget deficit, action is taken against taxpayers instead of tax evaders, and the people are squeezed more, but these policies will not last long because the entire country is protesting, he added.

He said that even in these circumstances, the dollar value may decrease to 50 rupees if political stability is ensured and serious steps are taken to increase exports.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that according to some economic experts, the Pakistani rupee is 14 percent undervalued.

He added that the top experts are included in the current caretaker government; more than two weeks have passed, but no reform agenda has come out yet, while the IMF review is also due in November.

In these circumstances, the government must immediately bring forward the agenda of privatisation of failed government institutions, increase the tax net, eliminate electricity theft and line losses, and take visible steps to increase exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mian Zahid Hussain economic revival

Comments

1000 characters

‘All political parties, establishment should join hands for economic revival’

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories