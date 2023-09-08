Agri institutions urged to prioritise development of climate-resistant seed varieties

ISLAMABAD: Experts urged the agricultural institutions to prioritise the development of climate-resistant seed varieties, particularly for cotton to address climate-related challenges.

Khan Faraz, an agriculture expert stated that according to the Global Climate Risk Index, Pakistan is positioned at 8thmost affected country. Therefore, it underscores the urgency of addressing climate-related challenges. While devastating floods and droughts are readily observable, the slow-onset effects of climate change are silently transforming Pakistan’s agricultural landscape, impacting livelihoods, food security, and the national economy, he added.

Faraz added that the consequences of climate change are apparent in southern Punjab where the cotton crop, once the pride of the region, has been crippled by the changing climate, leading to failures and economic losses. Concurrently, warming conditions are stressing wheat crops during the traditional sowing and harvesting months, resulting in shriveled grains and crop lodging due to untimely high winds. These climate-related disruptions to key crops highlight the pressing need for Pakistan to strategize and act decisively against the impact of climate change on its agriculture sector.

Faraz said that to overcome these challenges, empowering farmers and providing them with the tools to adapt is imperative. Also, the agricultural institutions, supported by the government, must priorities the development of climate-resistant seed varieties, particularly for cotton, a major export commodity.

Further, the farmers need to understand the changing cropping seasons, suitable times for irrigation, fertilization, and pesticide application. The government should facilitate the dissemination of hyperlocal weather forecasts, possibly through satellites or widespread weather stations, to promote climate-smart agriculture, he added.

