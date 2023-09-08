BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
Pakistan

Addl CS Sindh for modernising LG Dept as per int’l standards

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Local Government Manzoor Ali Sheikh has said that the Sindh Local Government Department should be modernized and equipped according to international standards.

He said this during a meeting which all senior officers and related staff including Special Secretary of Local Government Usman Muazzam were present.

Manzoor Ali Sheikh said that the Sindh Local Government Department is directly related to the daily problems and affairs of the people, so a one-window operation mechanism shall be introduced to solve the general complaints.

The ACS LG Sindh directed that transparency should be implemented at all levels and unnecessary delay and corruption should not be promoted in any case.

He while addressing all the special secretaries and Secretary Local Government Board present in the meeting, said that the timely attendance of the staff in all the corporations, authorities and related offices should be ensured, public interest related and welfare projects should be prioritised, progress reports shall be submitted regularly, one window operation should be started for immediate redressal of people’s grievances and the scourge of nepotism should be completely eradicated.

Manzoor Ali Sheikh particularly emphasized that the complaint numbers of the Sindh Local Government Department should be kept active 24 hours a day and the complete log of the complainant’s details and complaint status should also be maintained.

The Additional Chief Secretary Sindh directed to establish a system of vigilance at the level of all Union Councils, Town Committees and further said that no rest till the completion of task policy would now be implemented.

He indicated that soon there will be a surprise visit to all areas of the city, municipal offices and ongoing projects, so the officials must avoid any kind of negligence or laziness other wise strictest departmental action will be taken against the negligent elements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LG dept Manzoor Ali Sheikh Usman Muazzam

