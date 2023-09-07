Defence Day: Echoes Of Valour

National symbols and ceremonial observances, such as the flag, anthem, national holidays, and war commemorations, unveil the deeper dimensions and significance of a nation. They function as unifying elements within a political entity, conveying meanings that extend beyond their mere representation. Symbolism, by virtue of its capacity to elevate collective awareness, is regarded as equally crucial as economic and political factors. The bedrock of a nation is fundamentally constructed by its national symbols, serving as tangible manifestations of its identity. These symbols possess the capacity to bind individuals together by invoking historical narratives, fostering a shared sense of belonging.

Furthermore, these symbols serve a dual purpose: they transmit a message to citizens about the allegiance, devotion, and sacrifices expected by the nation, while simultaneously projecting strength and unity to external entities. Similarly, the observance of national days dedicated to commemorating pivotal moments and heroic endeavors undertaken by members of a community ranks among the oldest methods of reflecting collective national identity. Given their pivotal role in shaping a nation's character, Emile Durkheim, a distinguished French sociologist, identifies national symbols as influential factors in determining a society's behavior. In this regard, societies characterized by diversity often embrace the Durkheimian approach, utilizing national symbols to bridge divides and cultivate a shared collective identity among their diverse constituents.

The Defence Day stands as a vivid embodiment of Pakistan's national symbols. It's unfortunate that we often overlook the value of our independence and the sacrifices our predecessors made to attain it. Similarly, the military and security establishments of our nation work tirelessly to shield the homeland from external threats and internal disruptions. Against this backdrop, the Defence Day, aptly named, signifies the remembrance of the gallant, resolute, and skillful actions exhibited by Pakistan's armed forces in response to India's deceitful maneuvers and aggressive intentions during the 1965 war.

Despite the unexpected assault by Indian forces, the unwavering determination of our military personnel, with the steadfast support of the entire nation, not only safeguarded Pakistan's sovereignty but also retaliated with unmatched fervor, shattering the Indian forces and their belligerent aspirations. The observance of Defence Day serves as a tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan's armed forces and a homage to the countless martyrs of the 1965 war.In essence, the courageous soldiers of Pakistan's military services, united with the nation against Indian aggression, embodied Jinnah's declaration that, "There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan."

On the 6th of September, 1965, the Indian armed forces acted in direct violation of International Law by launching an unprovoked attack on Pakistan along the international border near Lahore. Despite India's claim of being the largest democracy, it disregarded the principles outlined in the UN Charter and the norms of civilized conduct in international relations, opting instead to pursue its regional hegemonic aspirations. Even though General J. N. Chaudhry, the then Indian Army Chief, had expressed confidence in India's success to the extent that he announced to have a peg of whisky at the Lahore Gymkhana Club on the eve of 6th September, however, Pakistan's Army, with the support of the Pakistan Air Force, effectively repelled the Indian assault, inflicting substantial losses upon the enemy.

Subsequently, on the 8th of September, the Indian Army launched a major offensive at the Sialkot border, which marked the beginning of the largest tank battle since World War II. Pakistan's valiant Army personnel retaliated with unwavering resolve, significantly debilitating a numerically superior Indian Army, compelling it to retreat after incurring heavy casualties and material losses. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Army initiated a counteroffensive in the south of Lahore, successfully seizing control of Khem Karan and its surrounding areas. Likewise, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) provided significant support to the cadres of Pakistan Army. Despite their first engagement in a war with India, the PAF pilots demonstrated extravagant skills and caused heavy losses to Indian Air Force.

On the other hand, although the war was being fought on Lahore and Sialkot borders, Pakistan Navy, in view of strategic deterrence, conducted some tactical operations, which not only dented the Indian naval power but also underlined professionalism of Pakistan Navy. In this context, operation “Dwarka”, which caused irreparable losses to Indian Navy, marks the devotion, dedication and commitment demonstrated by Pakistan Navy during the war. The enemy, much constrained by the news of Pakistan Navy submarine Ghazi out at sea, could not put its naval combatants to action. In effect all naval units had bottled up at harbour through a classical example of blockade by a single sub surface platform against a numerically superior enemy. On 6th September 1965, one destroyer, two new and two old frigates were deployed on the eastern coast of India. The Carrier Vikrant and Delhi were under refit at Bombay while most of the remaining destroyers and frigates had just returned to Bombay after completing their exercises at Vishakhapatnam. It so happened that Indian Navy was caught unguarded right at the outset of an impressive naval action. It was an operational compulsion that Karachi harbour be defended and radar station at Dwarka was providing vital info to enemy air raids aimed at this asset. It was therefore planned to carryout naval bombardment at Dwarka to serve following objectives: To draw the heavy enemy units out of Bombay for the submarine to attack, to destroy the radar station at Dwarka, to lower Indian morale, to divert Indian air effort away from north. The bombardment commenced when ships were around 6 miles away from Dwarka and it took only four minutes to complete the firing with altogether 350 rounds on the target. It is a marvelous achievement that all personnel of Pakistan Navy endear and hope to repeat such feats in all future naval endeavours. Thus, the Defence Day is celebrated to pay tribute to the bravery the armed forces and to honor those who sacrificed their lives to defend and protect the integrity of Pakistan.

To conclude, the Defence Day communicates a message of unity and solidarity among the nation and commemorates to renew our pledge that we are a unified nation and that we would not be daunted by foreign aggressions. The sociologists hold that national memories manifesting the valiance and sacrifices during wartimes are potent because they not only connect the past heroes with the existing and future generations, but also reestablish and reinforce the sense of nationhood and inculcate a devotion and loyalty among its members. The Defence Day not only marks the valor and courage displayed by Pakistanis as a nation, with unprecedented sacrifices rendered by valiant armed forces and the masses on their back, but also illustrates the spirit envisioned by the father of nation; Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while addressing the military personnel in Karachi on February 21, 1948, stated, “With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.” Here, it is pertinent to recall that the Kashmir Conflict, a primary cause of deep-rooted rivalries between India and Pakistan, has still been lingering after the lapse of some 74 years. The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir has further worsened after India, infringing from the successive UNSC resolutions and bilateral agreements, unilaterally revoked the special status of the disputed region on August 5, 2019. This has added a new chapter in the history of Indian brutalities and suppressions against innocent Kashmiris. Thus, on this Defence Day, apart from thanksgiving to our valiant soldiers, there is also a need to renew our pledge for the Kashmir cause.

