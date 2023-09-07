Defence and Martyrs Day: Message from Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Caretaker Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: The 6 September is remembered as the day of vigor, bravery, courage and resilience. It stands out in history as a symbol of national pride, integrity and sovereignty. On this day, 58 years ago, our valiant Armed Forces proved that they are ever vigilant and ready to safeguard the territorial integrity and geographical boundaries of our beloved homeland at all costs. This glorious day, where the entire Pakistani nation stood side by side with its Armed Forces, calls upon us to make a pledge to renew the spirit of loyalty and service to Pakistan and pay tribute to valiant sons of the soil who embraced 'Shahadat' while ensuring the security of the nation.

On this day, the brave Pakistani nation displayed unprecedented strength with faith, unity and discipline that galvanized the armed forces - Army, Air Force and Navy. The defence of the country is not limited to 6 September alone, rather stretches upon an entire lifetime and encompasses all dimensions of physical and ideological frontiers, which need to be guarded. The brave sons of soil, especially the Shuhada who laid down their lives but did not let the enemy move an inch to fulfil its nefarious designs and the entire Pakistani nation deserve salutes.

Today, when Pakistan is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, the entire nation stands united alongside Pakistan Defence Forces, to thwart evil designs against the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan. The world also acknowledges the role our armed forces played in maintaining peace in various countries under the UN Peacekeeping Missions. We are committed to following the policy of peace as a hallmark of our foreign policy.

The unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remains a big threat to regional peace and security. The international community must come forward and play its due role in resolving this longstanding issue. Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir until they achieve their right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Today, the whole nation stands united with utmost discipline and unwavering faith to make Pakistan strong. With hard work and dedication, we will make Pakistan unassailable against security and economic challenges. I once again pay homage to the martyrs of September 6, 1965 and all those who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country in the subsequent years. Together with the backing of our nation, we shall not let go of the sacrifices of Shuhada and Ghazis who deserve the fullest of honors in the most befitting manner.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, Zindabad.

Pakistan, Paindabad.

