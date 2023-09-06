BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Defence Day today

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

LAHORE: The Defence of Pakistan Day will be observed today with traditional zeal and solemnity, to pay homage to the brave men who rendered the supreme sacrifice during the 1965 war.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered after Fajr in mosques for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Messages from the services chiefs will be read out in all formation headquarters and unit durbars. Wreath-laying ceremonies will be held at the mausoleums of recipients of Nishan-i-Haider, the highest gallantry award.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan, but our valiant Armed Forces backed by the entire nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Events will be held to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats. Radio and TV channels will present special programs, to highlight the significance of the day.

