More rain may delay crops in Chinese corn, soy region

BEIJING: Heavy rain in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province this month could delay grain ripening and harvesting, the country’s weather bureau said on Tuesday, after flooding in August also hurt the area’s crops.

Precipitation in eastern part Heilongjiang is expected to be 20% to 50% higher than normal in September, the China Meteorological Administration said at a monthly briefing.

Heilongjiang is China’s top producer of soybeans and corn. Its eastern area was hit by two typhoons in August, with heavy rain flooding grain fields and paddies.

China, the world’s No. 2 corn producer, is expecting a 2023/24 crop of 282.34 million metric tons, according to its agriculture ministry, although some analysts expect a slightly smaller crop because of last month’s rain damage.