BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Fed official signals support for September rate pause

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2023 08:23pm

WASHINGTON: A senior US Federal Reserve official said Tuesday that the US central bank can afford to sit tight for now, while not ruling out another rate hike down the line to tackle inflation.

The Fed has raised interest rates 11 times since March last year to control runaway inflation, raising its key lending rate in July to its highest level for 22 years.

But despite making significant progress, inflation remains above the Fed’s long-term target of two percent.

Meanwhile, the US jobs market has shown growing signs of softening in recent months, a key precondition for the Fed to contemplate an end to its cycle of monetary tightening.

US Fed ‘prepared to raise rates further’ on too-high inflation

“That was a helluva good week of data we got last week, and the key thing out of it is it’s going to allow us to proceed carefully,” Fed governor Christopher Waller said in an interview with CNBC, referring in part to last week’s jobs data.

“There’s nothing that is saying we need to do anything imminent any time soon, so we can just sit there, wait for the data, see if things continue,” he added.

Waller’s comments follow a similarly cautious view to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who told the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Wyoming at the end of August that the Fed would proceed “carefully” from now on.

Investors and analysts overwhelmingly expect the Fed to pause its hiking cycle at its next rate-setting meeting on September 19-20, while keeping the prospect of another hike later in the year alive.

Futures traders currently put the probability of a rate pause in September at 95 percent, and the chance of another hike in November at around 40 percent, according to data from CME Group.

On Tuesday Waller indicated the Fed should keep its options open in the months ahead.

“I don’t think one more hike would necessarily throw the economy into a recession if we did feel we needed to do one,” he told CNBC.

US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

US Fed official signals support for September rate pause

Military not ‘overstepping even the slightest’, says caretaker PM Kakar

Open market: rupee sees strong recovery against US dollar

Inter-bank: rupee sustains further losses, settles at 307.1 against US dollar

Oil jumps as Saudi Arabia and Russia extend supply cuts to end-2023

SC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s petition against NAB amendments

PTI’s Parvez Elahi rearrested from Islamabad

India buzzing over rumoured plans to change country’s name to ‘Bharat’

KSE-100 loses 215 points in lackluster trading

Gold prices decline in Pakistan as rupee recovers in open market

Read more stories