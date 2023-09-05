BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Most Gulf markets fall in early trade on weaker oil prices

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 02:29pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf dropped in early trade on Tuesday, tracking oil prices lower as weak service sector data revived worries over China’s fragile post-pandemic economy.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — fell 0.33% with Brent trading at $88.71 a barrel by 0700 GMT.

A private sector survey showed on Tuesday that China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August as weak demand continued to dog the world’s second largest economy.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index was off 0.8%, dragged down by a 2.5% loss in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and 1% decline in ADNOC Drilling.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, slumped 2.4%.

In Qatar, the benchmark fell 0.5%, with Qatar Islamic Bank sliding 1.3% and the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank shedding 1.1%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index dropped 0.3% in early trade, weighed down by losses in most sectors, with Union Properties slipping 2.2% and the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications dropping 1.3%.

The emirate’s largest lender Emirates NBD and UAE’s biggest Sharia-compliant lender by assets, Dubai Islamic Bank, both lost 0.9%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 0.1% with Oil giant Aramco shedding 0.2% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services sliding 0.4%.

The world’s largest Islamic Bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank , lost 0.3% and Saudi Arabian Mining slipped 0.9%.

