BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
DGKC 43.53 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.09%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.8%)
OGDC 95.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.77 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.03%)
PPL 68.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21 (0.46%)
BR30 16,127 Increased By 110.6 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,882 Increased By 174.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,250 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smuggled Iranian diesel seized

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of Customs Enforcement Karachi successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle diesel from Iran into Pakistan.

While patrolling in the rugged terrain near Band Murad (Hamdard University), the anti-smuggling mobile squad intercepted five oil tankers and seized a whopping 111,286 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel. The confiscated diesel’s estimated value is Rs 34.5 million.

This massive seizure dealt a severe blow to the illegal fuel trade, sending a clear message that Customs Enforcement Karachi is committed to cracking down on smuggling operations that threaten the nation’s economic stability.

After securing remand from the court, authorities have initiated an extensive investigation into the matter to trace the individuals and organisations behind this audacious smuggling attempt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel Iranian smuggled diesel

Comments

1000 characters

Smuggled Iranian diesel seized

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories