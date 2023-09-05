Smuggled Iranian diesel seized

KARACHI: The Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of Customs Enforcement Karachi successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle diesel from Iran into Pakistan.

While patrolling in the rugged terrain near Band Murad (Hamdard University), the anti-smuggling mobile squad intercepted five oil tankers and seized a whopping 111,286 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel. The confiscated diesel’s estimated value is Rs 34.5 million.

This massive seizure dealt a severe blow to the illegal fuel trade, sending a clear message that Customs Enforcement Karachi is committed to cracking down on smuggling operations that threaten the nation’s economic stability.

After securing remand from the court, authorities have initiated an extensive investigation into the matter to trace the individuals and organisations behind this audacious smuggling attempt.

