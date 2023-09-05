Lahore-Almaty flights launched

LAHORE: SCAT Airlines, a Kazakhstan-based air carrier, and Hashoo Group, Pakistan’s largest hospitality conglomerate, have joined forces to facilitate direct flight operations between Lahore and Almaty with two weekly frequencies.

In this regard, Hashoo Group hosted an interactive and informative conference at Pearl-Continental Hotel here on Monday.

Present at the event were Kazakhstan Ambassador Yarzhan Kistafin, Pakistani Ambassador in Kazakhstan, Noman Bashir Bhatti (through a video link), Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, Nexus Global Aviation CEO Rizwan Qaiser, PTDC MD Aftab Ur Rehman Rana and Pakistan Kazakhstan Business Council Chairman Mehmood Ul Hassan.

While addressing the press, Haseeb Gardezi said, “The primary goal of this groundbreaking air connectivity initiative was the promotion of tourism, cultural exchange and business synergies between the two nations.

This event has not only showcased tourism products from Pakistan and Kazakhstan, the interactions between reputable tour operators from Kazakhstan and potential travel business partners in Pakistan have facilitated discussions on ways to amplify collaboration between the two nations.”

