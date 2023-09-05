Shahdara flyovers will help resolve traffic issues in effective manner: CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the Shahdara flyovers would permanently resolve traffic issues at entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis.

He expressed these views during his visit to the project site on Monday. While inspecting the construction of protective walls, he expressed satisfaction with the progress and instructed the creation of an alternative service road to facilitate traffic flow from Gujranwala.

He emphasized the need to elevate the service road to improve traffic management and provided necessary directives to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General and the contractor to ensure the timely completion of both projects within the specified timeframe.

On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Mohammad Ali Randhawa, LDA chief engineer and contractor briefed the CM that the work on the Shahdara flyovers projects continues around the clock to achieve timely completion which would significantly improve daily traffic flow for 300,000 vehicles.

Furthermore, CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the acceleration of work on the Nawaz Sharif interchange Bedian Road underpass project as it would provide improved transportation facilities for the public while alleviating traffic congestion. The Shahdara flyovers project was approximately 84 percent complete.

Moreover, during the CM’s visit to the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass project, the officials told him that after completion of this project approximately 120,000 vehicles would benefit daily.

Meanwhile, the CM conducted an aerial inspection of the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman accompanied him during the visit.

He reviewed the ongoing construction work during an aerial inspection of the over 8-kilometre Ring Road stretch and gave instructions to the Punjab Communication and Works Secretary regarding the project’s timely completion. He noted that the public would benefit from improved transportation facilities, adding that this project would be completed by the end of this year.

The CM also inspected the under construction dual carriageway project to link Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot motorway. The 50 percent of the work of 15.2 km long link road has been completed, which would link Lahore-Sialkot Motorway with Gujranwala from Wahndo interchange to Benazir Chowk.

He directed the officials to accelerate the pace of work ensuring high quality of construction work and added that additional resources should be utilised to complete the project within the stipulated period of time. This project would save time and fuel, he noted.

During a briefing, he was told that this project would reduce Gujranwala-Lahore travel time to 45 minutes, as the dual carriageway would provide access to the motorway. Six bridges, 22 boxes, 23 pipe closets, five animal passage-ways and five sub-ways were being constructed on under construction road from Benazir Chowk to Wahndo Interchange.

