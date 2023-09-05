BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Pakistan

CJP retirement will be an ‘end of the dark age’: Tarar

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deputy secretary general Ata Tarar on Monday maintained that September 16 – the day Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Bandial will be retiring – will be an important day in the country’s history and it will be an “end of the dark age”.

Speaking at a news conference, Tarar said that October 15 has been decided after due consultations for the return of PML-N chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country.

He added that the former premier’s return to the country is not linked to the end of the tenure of the chief justice, adding that October 15 date of his return was decided after due consultations.

“September 16 will be an important day in the country and it will be an end of the ‘dark age’,” he said in reference to the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, while responding to a question during the presser.

To another question, Tarar said that the PML-N president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will return to the country soon, adding that he believes that the PML-N should participate in the demonstrations against inflation.

During the presser, he also lashed out at the Lahore High Court (IHC) issuing a show-cause notice for contempt of court to Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan for failing to produce former chief minister Punjab and PTI president Parvez Elahi in the court.

He alleged that a new precedent is being set as the courts are “seeking guarantees” to make sure that an “accused” reached home safely.

“Where were you when a fake drug case was framed against Rana Sanaullah? Where were you when Faryal Talpur– sister of Asif Ali Zardari – was sent to jail on Chand Raat – a day before the Eid?” the PML-N leader asked.

He maintained that all corruption records were broken during the PTI government, adding that when Pervaiz Elahi was the chief minister he made changes in the master plan of Lahore and caused damage to the national exchequer.

“I don’t know who’s the biggest “dacoit” of Punjab, the PTI chairman had declared as to who was the biggest dacoit of Punjab,” he said, adding that the PDM government had not made any case against Elahi.

He further alleged that Elahi’s son, Moonis Elahi also broke records of corruption, leaving the elderly father in this condition, and luxuriating in Spain. “Parvaiz Elahi is in pain, Moonis Elahi is in Spain,” he added.

He further alleged that corruption was also made in housing schemes and the money that was supposed to go to welfare schemes, was invested in Gujrat. He also alleged that corruption of billions of rupees was made in the master plan of Lahore.

The PML-N leader said that green areas in cities are for the improvement of the environment and climate, while changes were made in the master plan of Lahore during the PTI government and all records of corruption were broken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

