BAFL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
BIPL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
BOP 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.27%)
DGKC 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.14%)
FABL 22.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
HUBC 80.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
MLCF 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.58%)
OGDC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.11%)
PAEL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.86%)
PIOC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
PPL 68.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.48%)
PRL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.75%)
SSGC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
TPLP 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
TRG 89.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.25%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.6%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 46.3 (1.02%)
BR30 15,975 Increased By 143.7 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,659 Increased By 346.3 (0.76%)
KSE30 16,238 Increased By 149.9 (0.93%)
Australian shares end higher ahead of key rate decision; Liontown jumps

Reuters Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 12:05pm

Australian shares rose on Monday ahead of a likely pause in interest rate hikes by the country’s central bank, while lithium miner Liontown Resources jumped to top the benchmark index after its board backed a revised $4.3 billion bid from Albemarle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,318.80 after slipping 0.4% on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday as inflation shows signs of easing, according to a Reuters poll of economists who do however largely expect a final hike next quarter.

“The RBA’s tightening seems to have delivered a slowdown in activity, without a contraction, as well as a much-needed disinflationary impulse, pushing inflation towards the target band,” analysts at HSBC said in a note.

Miners jumped 2% to finish at their highest level since Aug. 10, as iron ore futures rallied amid optimism over top steel producer China’s policy support for its struggling property sector.

Liontown Resources soared 8.8% after the lithium developer’s board backed a refreshed A$6.6 billion ($4.27 billion) buyout bid from Albemarle Corp, the world’s biggest lithium producer.

BHP Group ended 2.7% higher after the mining giant said it had received approval from a Brazilian court for a reorganisation plan for its Samarco joint venture.

Energy stocks rose 1.6%, tracking gains in oil prices. Woodside Energy and Santos ended 1.7% and 1.3% higher, respectively.

Australian shares end flat on China gloom

Separately, Qantas apologised for its service standards falling short and acknowledged it was suffering reputational damage after the country’s competition regulator sued it for allegedly selling tickets for thousands of cancelled flights.

Its shares slipped about 3%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,513.04.

SkyCity Entertainment Group dropped 13.3% after the country’s Department of Internal Affairs applied to temporarily suspend the licence of its SkyCity Casino Management unit.

