‘Deployment of army’ in G-B: reports refuted

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday refuted reports about calling in Pakistan Army in Gilgit-Baltistan for maintenance of law and order, saying the areas are experiencing peace and stability, while schools, colleges, markets, and roads are open, displaying a sense of normalcy.

In a statement on Sunday, the caretaker minister said that peaceful protests do occur at times in reaction to some religious and sectarian concerns but the law and order situation is calm.

He further said that protests are a natural political democratic response to local issues, which were managed peacefully in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that the region remains a heaven of peace and harmony.

He added that no Army deployment has taken place and the Pakistan Army is prepared for community protection during the events like Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in the coming week. “The reports of unrest are baseless as no shots were fired, no damage to public and private property did occur,” the further maintained. However, he added that special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs as per the past practice.

Quoting the Home Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, Solangi said that Section 144 has been imposed across the region to maintain law and order, protect lives and property of the people and avoid any untoward incident. In a post on the X, he also shared some videos, showing locals and foreign tourists enjoying in Skardu.

He said that the situation is peaceful and normal while the roads and destinations are open. People in Gilgit-Baltistan are protesting for the last many days when an alleged blasphemy case was registered against a local cleric.

