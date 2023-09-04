BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
EFU Life wins ‘Brand of The Year Award 2022’

Press Release Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited, the leading private life insurance provider in the country, has been conferred with ‘Brand of the Year Award 2022’ for the Best Life Insurance Company by The Brands Foundation.

The company has been awarded this title 11 times. The award was received by Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, EFU Life.

The ‘Brand of the Year Award’ is a distinctive and premier recognition for the brand recognized as a champion in the industry on current market position and consumer preference. It honors a single brand in each category every year which has excelled across all selection criteria.

The company is committed to building the brand and is actively working towards increasing the insurance penetration in Pakistan, in line with its vision of ‘no household should remain uninsured’, by offering comprehensive and affordable financial planning solutions.

life Insurance EFU Life EFU Life Assurance Ltd Brand of The Year Award 2022 The Brands Foundation

