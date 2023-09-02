BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PM cancels visit to Kenya

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has cancelled his first international visit to Kenya where he was scheduled to participate in the Africa Climate Summit.

Diplomatic sources said that the caretaker prime minister’s visit to Kenya was scheduled from 4 to 6 September 2023 at the invitation of President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya. However, due to the worst economic crisis, the prime minister cancelled his maiden visit to any foreign country.

Earlier, the caretaker prime minister was scheduled to articulate Pakistan’s perspective on the global climate crisis and highlight national efforts to rebuild in a climate-resilient manner after last year’s devastating floods at the Summit.

In Nairobi, the prime minister was scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Africa, including Kenya, and with other high-level dignitaries.

The sources said that the government of Pakistan has now conveyed to the Kenyan government at the diplomatic channels about the cancellation of the prime minister’s visit.

