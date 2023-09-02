Imaan sent to 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, sent human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir on a 14-day judicial remand to jail in a case registered against her related to the collection of funds to fuel anti-state activities.

ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while announcing its verdict, rejected the police request for an extension in her remand and also issued notices to both parties for submitting replies over Mazari’s post-arrest bail petition.

Earlier, police produced Mazari before the ATC judge after the expiry of her three-day physical remand for seeking an extension in her physical remand.

Mazari’s counsel Zainab Janjua, Qaiser Imam, and prosecutor Raja Naveed appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused to conduct further investigation.

During the hearing, Mazari’s counsel Qaiser Imam filed a post-arrest bail petition before the court. The court issued notices to both parties and adjourned the hearing till September 4.

At this, Mazari’s counsel requested the court to fix the petition for hearing either today or tomorrow.

To this, the judge said that he would hear arguments on the post-arrest bail petition on Monday next. Later, Janjua and Qaiser Imam filed a petition in the ATC, requesting a change in the bail hearing date. The court accepting his request changed the date of hearing from September 4 to September 2. Lawyer Qaiser Imam further told the court that Mazari’s medical condition was deteriorating and requested the court to keep her at Islamabad’s Women Police Station.

