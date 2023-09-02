BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.31%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
FABL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.39%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.22%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
PIOC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
PPL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.27%)
PRL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
SSGC 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TELE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.08%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 36.6 (0.81%)
BR30 15,851 Increased By 153.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 310.2 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imaan sent to 14-day judicial remand

Fazal Sher Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Friday, sent human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir on a 14-day judicial remand to jail in a case registered against her related to the collection of funds to fuel anti-state activities.

ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while announcing its verdict, rejected the police request for an extension in her remand and also issued notices to both parties for submitting replies over Mazari’s post-arrest bail petition.

Earlier, police produced Mazari before the ATC judge after the expiry of her three-day physical remand for seeking an extension in her physical remand.

Mazari’s counsel Zainab Janjua, Qaiser Imam, and prosecutor Raja Naveed appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused to conduct further investigation.

During the hearing, Mazari’s counsel Qaiser Imam filed a post-arrest bail petition before the court. The court issued notices to both parties and adjourned the hearing till September 4.

At this, Mazari’s counsel requested the court to fix the petition for hearing either today or tomorrow.

To this, the judge said that he would hear arguments on the post-arrest bail petition on Monday next. Later, Janjua and Qaiser Imam filed a petition in the ATC, requesting a change in the bail hearing date. The court accepting his request changed the date of hearing from September 4 to September 2. Lawyer Qaiser Imam further told the court that Mazari’s medical condition was deteriorating and requested the court to keep her at Islamabad’s Women Police Station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATC Imaan Mazari judicial remand

Comments

1000 characters

Imaan sent to 14-day judicial remand

Anger on power bills could turn into anti-govt movement?

Debt management: FD advocates balanced approach

Delimitation drive to be completed by Nov 30: ECP

Challenge of smuggling: PM asks Customs, LEAs to pull their socks up

Nepra Act: KP govt raises objections on amendments

NAB amendments: Evidence obtained from abroad no longer admissible: CJP

FBR launches automated system (portal) for taxpayers

Mystery shrouds fate of CCP bill

Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project: Wapda inks Rs776.3m consultancy contract with JV of four firms

Hike in fuel prices, power tariffs: JI to observe countrywide strike today

Read more stories