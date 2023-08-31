BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Miners drag FTSE 100 lower to snap 6-day winning streak

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2023 09:24pm

UK’s FTSE 100 snapped a six-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, hurt by weak data from China and mining stocks trading ex-dividend, while hawkish remarks from Bank of England’s Chief Economist Huw Pill weighed on the sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% but the midcap index logged 0.2% gains. Both the indexes marked their worst month since May.

Leading the losses, precious metal miners fell 2.3%. Gold miner Endeavour slipped 2.5% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Miners, homebuilders boost FTSE 100 to 2-weeks high

Industrial metal miners were down 0.7%, tracking lower copper prices after data showed China’s manufacturing activity contracted for the fifth straight month in August.

“The China story is not a cleaned theme to the extent that the slower the data gets the more expectations build for a policy response,” said Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets.

Weighing further, Glencore dropped 2.5% after a media report said dozens of asset managers accused the miner of lying in past share prospectuses to cover up corrupt activities. Its shares were also trading ex-dividend.

Retailers climbed 0.9%, as it was confirmed on Wednesday that Marks & Spencer will rejoin Britain’s FTSE 100 after a four-year hiatus. The stock was up 1.2%.

Online fashion seller Boohoo jumped 7.5% on British sportswear group Frasers raising its stake in the company, a regulatory filing showed.

British cyber-security company Darktrace added 2.6% after Jefferies raised its price target.

Financial trader CMC Markets was the bottom-performer on the mid-cap index, falling 7.7% after Jefferies cuts to “underperform” from “hold”.

Meanwhile, BoE’s Pill said the central bank will “see the job through” on bringing high inflation back down to its 2% target even if there is a risk that high interest rates hurt Britain’s economy.

UK's FTSE 100

