HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Shanghai shares fell Thursday as optimism the Federal Reserve will hold off hiking interest rates was overshadowed by data highlighting weakness in China’s stuttering economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.55 percent, or 100.80 points, to 18,382.06.

The Shanghai Composite Index also shed 0.55 percent, or 17.26 points, to 3,119.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange sank 0.58 percent, or 11.39 points, to 1,947.48.