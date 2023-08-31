BAFL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
BIPL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
DFML 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
DGKC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.87%)
FABL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FCCL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.37%)
FFL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.12%)
HUBC 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
MLCF 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
OGDC 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.95%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIOC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.8%)
PPL 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
PRL 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.26%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.64%)
SSGC 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TRG 89.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
UNITY 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,540 Decreased By -90.7 (-1.96%)
BR30 15,881 Decreased By -277 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,430 Decreased By -814.4 (-1.76%)
KSE30 16,106 Decreased By -315.2 (-1.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia downs drone heading for Moscow

AFP Published 31 Aug, 2023 10:43am

MOSCOW: Russian air defences destroyed a drone approaching Moscow, the city’s mayor said on Thursday.

Air defence forces in Voskresensky district, about 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the capital, “destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow,” mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

He did not say where the drone had come from.

Russia’s defence ministry said in a later statement that the drone was Ukrainian.

There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports, and emergency services were on the scene, Sobyanin said.

On Wednesday, several Russian regions were targeted in a massive overnight attack, including Pskov airport near the Estonian border, where a Ukrainian drone damaged at least two military planes.

The airport roughly 700 kilometres (more than 400 miles) from the border with Ukraine had resumed normal service as of Thursday morning, Russia’s aviation agency said.

Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drones attack

Comments

1000 characters

Russia downs drone heading for Moscow

US sharpens the focus on Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Punjab polls order: SC dismisses ECP’s plea

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

Read more stories