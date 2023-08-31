Russia downs drone heading for Moscow

MOSCOW: Russian air defences destroyed a drone approaching Moscow, the city’s mayor said on Thursday.

Air defence forces in Voskresensky district, about 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the capital, “destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow,” mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

He did not say where the drone had come from.

Russia’s defence ministry said in a later statement that the drone was Ukrainian.

There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports, and emergency services were on the scene, Sobyanin said.

On Wednesday, several Russian regions were targeted in a massive overnight attack, including Pskov airport near the Estonian border, where a Ukrainian drone damaged at least two military planes.

The airport roughly 700 kilometres (more than 400 miles) from the border with Ukraine had resumed normal service as of Thursday morning, Russia’s aviation agency said.