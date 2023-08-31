BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
DGKC 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.63%)
FABL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.55%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
HBL 97.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
HUBC 80.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.26%)
OGDC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.97%)
PAEL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.57%)
PPL 69.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.68%)
PRL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.3%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TRG 90.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.36%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -60.2 (-1.28%)
BR30 16,158 Decreased By -239.8 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,421 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

APP Published 31 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday emphasized the significance of war games in validating naval war plans in sync with military and national security policy, besides exploring operational concepts and refining deployment strategies.

The prime minister, addressing the debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr IX, lauded the well-deliberated plans of the force commanders and the insightful analysis of the war game, which would help crystallize operational plans for maritime security and seaward defence of Pakistan, a PM Office press release said.

He also highlighted the enhanced responsibilities of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring the security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port.

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Prime Minister Kakar expressed complete confidence in the preparedness of the Pakistan Navy to meet all threats and challenges, and reassured the government’s commitment to provide all available resources for its capacity building.

Earlier upon arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

While presenting the overview, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) outlined the objectives of the war game which was conducted in tri-service format, with participants of relevant ministries and divisions as well.

He highlighted various concepts tried during the war game and recommendations pertaining to the Pakistan Navy’s deployment strategies.

The debrief of the exercise was attended by high-level government officials and senior officers from tri-services.

gwadar port pakistan navy CPEC CPEC security Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Amjad Khan Niazi Shamsheer e Bahr IX Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

1000 characters

Security of CPEC and Gwadar Port: PM highlights enhanced responsibilities of Navy

Shamshad informs Senate body: No ‘fiscal space available’ for subsidies

Textile exports: Govt sets $25bn target

Gohar advocates restoration of zero-rated regime

FTO’s advice: FBR may introduce separate salary return form

SC moved against PPIB (amendment) Act

Jilani expects ‘huge’ investment from Gulf states

SBP adopts AAOIFI’s Shariah standards

Power utilities have no role in setting prices: K-Electric

No one challenged NAO amendments but a person who ran away from parliament, remarks Justice Mansoor

Read more stories