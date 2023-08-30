Pakistan bat against Nepal in Asia Cup opener

MULTAN: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday.

The six-nation Asia Cup is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, after India refused to tour Pakistan for political reasons.

Nepal is playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, after qualifying by winning the Asian Premier Cup in April.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Tv umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS) AFP