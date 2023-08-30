BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
BIPL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.29%)
DFML 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.69%)
DGKC 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.75%)
FABL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.33%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.77%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.36%)
OGDC 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
PAEL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PIOC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.56%)
PPL 69.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.57%)
SSGC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.01%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
TRG 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By -53.6 (-1.14%)
BR30 16,166 Decreased By -232.1 (-1.42%)
KSE100 46,242 Decreased By -528.5 (-1.13%)
KSE30 16,432 Decreased By -189.1 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 climbs as insurer Prudential jumps on strong earnings

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 12:47pm

UK’s FTSE 100 opened higher on Wednesday buoyed by insurers’ stocks, with Prudential rising after it reported strong half-year profit, while Direct Line gained on appointing a new CEO as the firm looks to reset after a tough 2022.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.3% in early trade, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.2%.

Life insurance stocks rose 1.6% leading sectoral gains.

London-listed shares of Prudential surged 2.6%, after the Asia-focused insurer posted a 3.6% rise in first-half operating profit. The stock was the biggest gainer on the benchmark index.

Miners, homebuilders boost FTSE 100 to 2-weeks high

Non-life insurers climbed 0.6%, cheered by a 1.0% rise in Direct Line Insurance Group after the British motor and home insurer named Adam Winslow, a senior executive at Aviva, as its new CEO.

Britain on Tuesday scrapped a rule inherited from the European Union that limited where investors could trade shares, as part of wider moves to bolster London’s reputation as an open and competitive global financial centre.

Investment banking and brokerage services sector rose 0.3%.

London's FTSE 100 UK's FTSE 100 UK’s FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 climbs as insurer Prudential jumps on strong earnings

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Weak infrastructure, governance: Moody’s spots extra constraints

Open-market: USD hits 325 against rupee

Abbott Laboratories sustains Rs580mn in losses amid inflation, currency devaluation

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

India’s inflation to keep steady, growth on track

Oil rises on US stockpile draw and hurricane jitters

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Read more stories