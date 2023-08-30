BAFL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
BIPL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.23%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.31%)
DFML 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.45%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
MLCF 29.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 95.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.77%)
PAEL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PPL 70.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SSGC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 92.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,692 Increased By 1.6 (0.03%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -26 (-0.16%)
KSE100 46,760 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 16,620 Decreased By -0.8 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies wobble, stocks up on Fed pause bets

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 11:39am

Asian currencies were treading water against the U.S. dollar, while equities jumped on Wednesday after weak U.S. labour data cemented bets of a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and on optimism over the potential for additional stimulus in China.

The Malaysian ringgit appreciated 0.1% while the Thai baht weakened 0.3%. Equities in Shanghai advanced 0.1%, rising for a third consecutive day, while stocks in Manila jumped 0.9%, leading gains in the region.

Overnight data from the U.S. showed job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July, signalling easing labour market pressures and bolstering expectations that the Fed will keep rates unchanged next month.

Markets anticipate a 86.5% chance of the Fed standing pat, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

“I think the market will start to reduce the probability of another Fed rate hike and there could be rising chances of a Fed rate cut around Q2/2024,” said markets strategist Poon Panichpibool at Krung Thai Bank.

However, a much clearer economic picture will likely be revealed later in the week when U.S. payrolls and personal consumption expenditure reports are due.

China’s yuan slipped 0.2% as investors digested the impact from state-owned banks’ forthcoming move to lower interest rates on existing mortgages as a part of government efforts to revive the debt-laden property sector.

“These cuts, if they come through, would be a welcome step which may be able to release some consumption power,” OCBC analysts said in a note.

China’s central bank again set a much stronger than anticipated official mid-point of 7.1816 a dollar, around 1,000 pips firmer than Reuters’ estimate - action it has taken every day since the middle of the month.

“I would expect the yuan to remain supported and in the medium to long term a recovery in the Chinese economy should bode well for the yuan and correspondingly the Asian FX currencies when that happens,” said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank.

Moreover, Chinese shares have gained this week following the announcement of measures to lift investor confidence, including halving the stock trading stamp duty, loosening margin loan rules and putting the brakes on new listings.

Investor focus will be on purchasing managers’ index data from China later this week that will indicate the state of the economy.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Singapore’s dollar slipped 0.2% while equities in the city-state rose 0.1%.

Singapore will hold a presidential election on Friday with three candidates running for the largely ceremonial role.

The rupiah strengthened 0.2% and stocks in Jakarta gained 0.2%. Indonesia’s central bank sees the average rupiah exchange rate for next year at 14,600 to 15,100 against the U.S. dollar, and 14,800 to 15,200 for this year, its governor said on Tuesday.

The Philippine peso and Indian rupee were flat against the U.S. dollar.

Asian currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Asian currencies wobble, stocks up on Fed pause bets

Cipher case: special court extends judicial remand of Imran Khan till Sep 13

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Oil rises on large US stockpile draw, hurricane jitters

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Read more stories