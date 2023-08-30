BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
Pakistan

Web Excels inks accord with LPC

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: Web Excels, a leading information technology company, and the Lahore Press Club (LPC) signed an agreement on Tuesday, under which the journalists and their children would be given scholarships for various IT programmes.

Web Excels CEO Muhammad Shahbaz Siddique and LPC President Azam Chaudhry inked the agreement in the presence of My Impact Meter CEO Kanwal Cheema and the LPC office bearers.

As per the agreement, Web Excels would provide scholarships to the club’s members and their children for various IT programmes and a 50 percent discount on all its programmes. Moreover, the Club and Web Excels would arrange capacity-building training on digital media.

While addressing the signing ceremony, Web Excels CEO Muhammad Shahbaz Siddique said that we live in an age of information technology where news travels through mobiles and computers; hence, it was imperative to adopt new technologies to stay on the stop.

