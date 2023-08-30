BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LCCI Progressive Group urges govt to promote industry-academia

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: The Progressive Group has called upon the caretaker federal government to promote industry-academia linkage, which is a critical aspect of fostering a better economy. When industry and academia collaborate and work together, it creates a mutually beneficial relationship that enhances innovation, economic growth, and societal development.

Progressive Group’s central leader and executive committee member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer in a statement issued here on Tuesday said that such a linkage would help pass out skilled manpower from our educational institutions. Thus, these skilled graduates could contribute to a better economy.

Ejaz further said collaboration between industries and academic institutions allows for joint research projects and R&D initiatives. Industry can benefit from the latest research findings and academic expertise, while academia gains practical insights into real-world problems. This synergy can lead to the development of new technologies, products, and services, which can boost economic growth and competitiveness.

“Industry-academia partnerships facilitate the creation of specialized training programmes that align with industry needs. This ensures that students are equipped with relevant skills and knowledge, making them more employable. A skilled workforce directly contributes to a productive and efficient economy,” he added.

In this way, Progressive Group leader said, academic institutions can foster entrepreneurship by providing resources, mentoring, and incubation support to students and faculty members interested in starting their own ventures. This leads to the creation of new businesses and job opportunities, driving economic growth and innovation.

He said collaboration between industry and academia allows for the transfer of technology and knowledge from academic research to the commercial sector. This accelerates the process of bringing innovative products and services to the market, boosting economic activity. Academic institutions can update their curricula based on inputs from industry partners. This ensures that graduates possess the skills and knowledge required to meet current industry demands, reducing the skills gap and improving employability.

Ejaz suggested that technical education should be declared compulsory for every student while 50 percent of any class should be based on theory and 50 percent hands-on training in the industries. He said that law should be enacted to make it compulsory in private and public institutions.

To promote industry-academia linkage effectively, governments, educational institutions, and industries need to work together. They can establish policies, incentives, and frameworks that encourage collaboration and remove barriers to engagement. By doing so, they can create a more dynamic and innovative economy, leading to sustained growth and prosperity, Ejaz Tanveer concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

economy LCCI Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer caretaker federal government

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI Progressive Group urges govt to promote industry-academia

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

IK’s Toshakhana sentence suspended

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Lion on loose captured at Sharea Faisal

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Read more stories