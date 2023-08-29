BAFL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
BIPL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.81%)
DGKC 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FABL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 98.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
HUBC 84.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
MLCF 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.73%)
OGDC 96.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.81%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.89%)
PPL 72.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.76%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.22%)
UNITY 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By -45.3 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.66%)
KSE100 47,081 Decreased By -397.9 (-0.84%)
KSE30 16,712 Decreased By -165 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

U.S. Open day one

NEW YORK: Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 0440 Djokovic...
Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 10:24am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW YORK: Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):

0440 Djokovic breezes past Muller

Back at Flushing Meadows for the first time in two years, Novak Djokovic assured himself of a return to the world number one ranking after the U.S. Open by making light work of France’s Alexandre Muller in his 6-0 6-2 6-3 first-round win.

0305 Wozniacki beats Prozorova

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, twice a beaten finalist in New York, defeated Tatiana Prozorova 6-3 6-2 to cap an impressive return to the Grand Slam stage since her last outing at the 2020 Australian Open.

Wozniacki, who returned to competitive tennis earlier this month after more than three years away, will take on twice major winner Petra Kvitova in the second round.

Novak Djokovic Australian Open Caroline Wozniacki US Open Cup

Comments

1000 characters

U.S. Open day one

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories