U.S. Open day one

NEW YORK: Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):

0440 Djokovic breezes past Muller

Back at Flushing Meadows for the first time in two years, Novak Djokovic assured himself of a return to the world number one ranking after the U.S. Open by making light work of France’s Alexandre Muller in his 6-0 6-2 6-3 first-round win.

0305 Wozniacki beats Prozorova

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, twice a beaten finalist in New York, defeated Tatiana Prozorova 6-3 6-2 to cap an impressive return to the Grand Slam stage since her last outing at the 2020 Australian Open.

Wozniacki, who returned to competitive tennis earlier this month after more than three years away, will take on twice major winner Petra Kvitova in the second round.