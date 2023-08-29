BAFL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.19%)
BIPL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.61%)
DGKC 48.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
HUBC 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
MLCF 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
OGDC 96.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.89%)
PPL 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.64%)
PRL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.28%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.46%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,732 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 16,593 Decreased By -93 (-0.56%)
KSE100 47,119 Decreased By -359.4 (-0.76%)
KSE30 16,731 Decreased By -146.8 (-0.87%)
Wozniacki downs Prozorova to make winning return at US Open

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 09:29am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki marked her return to Grand Slam action for the first time in more than three years with a 6-3 6-2 win over Russian qualifier Tatiana Prozorova on Monday to reach the second round at the US Open.

Wozniacki is competing in her third tournament since returning to the tour after retiring in 2020 to start a family, but the Dane’s vast experience shone through against 19-year-old Prozorova.

“It feels amazing to be back,” said Wozniacki. “Obviously I was very nervous coming out here, I haven’t been here since 2019 and a lot has happened since then.

“It just feels amazing to have the chance out here on this big court, playing a night session and getting a win under my belt. It feels so special.”

Both players surrendered serve early in the match before the 33-year-old Wozniacki stepped up the pressure from 3-3, breaking her opponent twice more on the back of some relentless returns to win the opening set.

Wozniacki shifted up another gear following a delayed start to the next set due to Prozorova’s medical timeout, as the Dane sealed a crucial point after a 30-shot rally en route to grabbing a 3-1 lead.

The former Australian Open champion wobbled on serve at 5-1 but broke Prozorova immediately afterwards to close out the win and set up a meeting with 11th seed Petra Kvitova.

