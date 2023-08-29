BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Power bills: Retreating into realpolitik

Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

It is increasingly clear that countrywide protests over hike in electricity tariffs have taken the caretaker government by surprise. Public uproar against the increase in power bills was expected, it is highly unpleasant from the caretaker setup’s perspective nevertheless.

That is why perhaps the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues have decided to review the hike in power tariffs with a view to quelling the unrest the inflated power bills have caused across the country.

The caretakers may be able to successfully address general public’s anger or concerns over the power bills one way or another but the question is how they will be able to ensure the continuation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Standby Arrangement of $3 billion by defying the dictates of the lender of last resort.

The country has to meet certain conditionalities that the IMF has set for it as part of the agreement and raising power tariffs is one of the key conditions.

The government had therefore hiked power tariff obligingly. But it seems to have capitulated to the public outcry. Here the caretaker setup seems to have lost sight of the fact that it owes its existence to the outgoing coalition government.

It is also aware of the fact that the elected government did not want to sacrifice its political capital at the altar of the IMF by raising energy prices anymore. Taking tough, bold and unpopular decisions is the job of a caretaker setup.

Each and every member of federal or any provincial cabinet is required to take an apolitical stance. Their job requires them to demonstrate nothing but political neutrality at all times. Retreating into realpolitik is no solution. You cannot retain the possession of a cake and eat it, too.

Zahida Qasim Khar (Rajanpur)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

electricity tariff power bills caretaker government IMF SBA

Comments

1000 characters

Power bills: Retreating into realpolitik

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Read more stories