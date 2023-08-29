Power bills: Retreating into realpolitik

It is increasingly clear that countrywide protests over hike in electricity tariffs have taken the caretaker government by surprise. Public uproar against the increase in power bills was expected, it is highly unpleasant from the caretaker setup’s perspective nevertheless.

That is why perhaps the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues have decided to review the hike in power tariffs with a view to quelling the unrest the inflated power bills have caused across the country.

The caretakers may be able to successfully address general public’s anger or concerns over the power bills one way or another but the question is how they will be able to ensure the continuation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Standby Arrangement of $3 billion by defying the dictates of the lender of last resort.

The country has to meet certain conditionalities that the IMF has set for it as part of the agreement and raising power tariffs is one of the key conditions.

The government had therefore hiked power tariff obligingly. But it seems to have capitulated to the public outcry. Here the caretaker setup seems to have lost sight of the fact that it owes its existence to the outgoing coalition government.

It is also aware of the fact that the elected government did not want to sacrifice its political capital at the altar of the IMF by raising energy prices anymore. Taking tough, bold and unpopular decisions is the job of a caretaker setup.

Each and every member of federal or any provincial cabinet is required to take an apolitical stance. Their job requires them to demonstrate nothing but political neutrality at all times. Retreating into realpolitik is no solution. You cannot retain the possession of a cake and eat it, too.

Zahida Qasim Khar (Rajanpur)

