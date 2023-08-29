BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Haball, TMB and Meezan Bank join hands for digitalised payments

Published 29 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: Haball, the leading provider of digital supply chain payments solutions, and Telenor Microfinance Banks, one of the largest microfinance banks in Pakistan, in collaboration with Meezan Bank Limited, have signed an agreement for automation and digitalization of payments. The signing ceremony was held at Haball’s head office, Karachi.

Through this partnership, Telenor Microfinance Bank’s distribution network of 170,000 registered retail touch points nationwide will be able to make payments digitally from any of the banking channels within Haball’s network. This partnership will also automate retail payment collections end-to-end.

On the occasion, the CEO of Haball, Omer bin Ahsan commented, “We are excited to partner with Telenor Microfinance, through our trusted partner Meezan Bank, to enable our retailers to make payments from any of the banking channels within Haball’s network.

This partnership will make it more convenient and efficient for retailers to manage their liquidity with regards to their agency with Easypaisa.”

