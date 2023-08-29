First Caltex-branded flagship fuel station opened in Karachi

KARACHI: Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited and Be Energy Limited announced the inauguration of the first flagship Caltex-branded fuel station in Karachi. This marks a significant milestone since the signing of the trademark licensing agreement between the two companies.

The newly unveiled flagship fuel station, Chishti & Sons, is situated in the prime area of Rashid Minhas Road Karachi, and represents the fusion of Chevron’s expertise in the energy sector and Be Energy’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. This collaboration introduces a wide variety of quality products and customer-centric services, including Caltex with Techron fuel, which helps improve fuel economy and power.

“The inauguration of this Caltex-branded fuel station is a momentous occasion filled with excitement, as it signifies the realization of our shared vision with Be Energy,” said Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman & General Manager, Chevron Pakistan.

