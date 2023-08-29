BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
AKU’s Medical College receives prestigious AMEE award

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University’s Medical College has been awarded the AMEE (Association for Medical Education Europe) 2023 Stellar Award at an award ceremony in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

The Stellar Award is presented to institutions who have won three ASPIRE-to-Excellence awards. AKU received the award for excellence in assessment and student engagement in 2013 and the award for curriculum development in 2022. This year, at the AMEE 2023 conference, AKU received the Stellar Award certificate on account of having won three consecutive awards with delegates from around the world in attendance. These awards, established in 2013, go beyond the traditional accreditation process and reward world-class excellence in education.

Over 50 global institutions have received ASPIRE-to-Excellence award(s), but AKU is only the third ever to get the Stellar Award for receiving recognition across three or more categories and the only one from Asia. The other two are from USA and UK.

“The award recognizes AKU’ consistent commitment to excellence which is aligned with local health needs. Faculty development, a supportive learning environment for students, community outreach and utilization of technology are all integral components for the creation of a holistic, forward-looking and solution-based system of healthcare education,” said Dr Sadaf Khan, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education and Associate Professor of Surgery at AKU.

“This is indeed a moment of pride for Pakistan and its academic community,” said Dr Adil Haider, Dean of AKU Medical College. He lauded the faculty and staff for ‘their outstanding contributions in maintaining the highest academic quality’.

AMEE is an international association for health professions education with over 30,000 members in over 130 countries across five continents that promote excellence in healthcare education.

