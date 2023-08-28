Nasir Iqbal and Zainab win 2nd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship-2023

KARACHI: The final match and prize distribution ceremony of 2nd Chief of the Naval Staff Squash Championship 2023 was held at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

The final match of Men Category of the tournament was played between Nasir Iqbal of Wapda and Israr Ahmed of SNGPL and in women category between Noor-ul-ain of Wapda and Zainab of Pakistan Army. After a tough and thrilling competition Nasir Iqbal of Wapda and Zainab of Pakistan Army won the titles.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s long association with the game of squash. He stated that holding of CNS Open Squash Championship since two decades on regular basis is indicative of PN commitment to promote the game of squash in the country.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi gave away prizes to winners and runners up of the championship and congratulated them for their hard work and valued achievements.

