LWMC turns to AI to modernise waste management operations

LAHORE: To modernise waste management operations and subsequently overcome the waste problem in the provincial capital, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has turned to artificial intelligence (AI).

As per the details shared by the LWMC on Saturday, they have embarked on a digitalization journey to modernise waste management operations. The initial phase, involving AI-driven route optimization in Gulberg Town, yielded remarkable results. AI reduced vehicle count and distance travelled, leading to significant fuel savings.

Additionally, AI-powered attendance monitoring boosted field staff attendance and exposed ghost employees, enhancing operational integrity. Moreover, the LWMC’s drive for digitalization extends to GIS-based live mapping of containers and vehicle routes, the ‘Hot Spot’ app for real-time container monitoring and an upcoming Android app for the registration of waste-related entities.

Commenting on the new initiatives, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that these endeavors underscore LWMC’s commitment to efficiency, environmental sustainability, and revenue generation. He noted that urban centres worldwide grapple with the challenge of waste management, and Lahore, along with the rest of the world, confronts the mounting waste crisis. Tackling this issue requires embracing digital reforms for integrated solid waste management, he added.

“Leveraging artificial intelligence, the LWMC has implemented pivotal measures, such as AI-optimized routes, waste segregation through a three-bin system, digital field operation monitoring, vehicle tracking and a centralized control room. This transformational approach was in partnership with the Center for Urban Information, Technology and Policy at LUMS University,” he said.

“The recent strategic partnerships with Harvard University, the International Growth Centre and the Center for Economic Research in Pakistan attest to LWMC’s commitment to evidence-based research, innovation, and digitization for sustainable waste management. As Lahore residents, it was incumbent upon us to support these advancements and maintain a clean city. Through these transformative digital initiatives, we envision a cleaner, more efficient waste management landscape that benefits both the environment and the community,” the CEO said.

Furthermore, the LWMC has augmented its revenue streams, targeting a substantial increase from the current collection rate of Rs 40 million annually to Rs 1 billion. The LWMC expanded its coverage to encompass a wide array of establishments, including previously overlooked revenue sources like private clinics and industrial units.

